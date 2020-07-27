Video shows H-E-B semitrailer tip over in gusting winds from Hurricane Hanna

ARMSTRONG, Texas – Hurricane Hanna made landfall along the Texas coast this weekend and in addition to damaging buildings and causing excessive flooding, the winds from the hurricane also knocked over an H-E-B semitrailer.

Brandon Clement, owner of WXChasing, captured the moment the truck tipped over and posted the video on social media.

I didn't think this needed to be said... but this is why semi's and hurricanes do not mix. pic.twitter.com/PObg8ijZqp — WXChasing (Brandon Clement) (@bclemms) July 26, 2020

KSAT spoke with Clement after he posted the video and he said the incident occurred Saturday on northbound Highway 77 near Armstrong. Clement said the driver did not appear to be injured at the time.

Julie Bedingfield, a spokesperson for H-E-B, confirmed to KSAT that the driver was uninjured and said the “trailer was headed back to San Antonio and was empty.”

