Salvation Army hosting public food distribution on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A public food distribution will take place Thursday for those in need.

The Salvation Army will be distributing food on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon outside the Peacock Boys & Girls Club located at 615 Peacock Avenue.

The Salvation Army wants the public to know that this is a drive-thru only and no walk-ups will be accepted, make sure your vehicle has plenty of gas, come with your vehicle trunk emptied to receive the full benefits and make sure you’re prepared for possible long wait times.

The organization is expecting to serve more than 500 households.