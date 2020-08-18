100 years after the 19th Amendment: Rena Maverick Green

SAN ANTONIO – Rena Maverick Green worked as an artist, but in her spare time, she advocated tirelessly as a proponent for women’s rights.

She fought for women’s suffrage in Washington D.C. and as a member of the National Women’s Party of Texas.

Green served as president of the San Antonio Equal Franchise Society – helping register women to vote after the 19th Amendment passed.

As a member of the city committee, her push for San Antonio’s first eight female police officers and first female juvenile judge was successful.

In 1924, Green helped establish the Conservation Society of San Antonio. She and the organization - which is still very active in San Antonio - have been credited for protecting and preserving the city’s natural environments and historic structures, including The Missions.

