White ribbons placed along San Antonio River Walk trees in honor of women’s voting rights

SAN ANTONIO – If you took a stroll along the San Antonio River Walk on Sunday, you may have noticed some white ribbons wrapped along the trees.

Those are placed to honor women gaining the right to vote in 1920.

The San Antonio 19th Amendment Centennial Committee is hosting a series of events with support from the city that celebrates these voting rights.

More events similar to this one are planned, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 18 to Aug. 26.

Organizers said it’s all about celebrating the history of voting.

Tennessee passed the amendment on Aug. 18, but it wasn’t until Aug. 26 that Congress certified the results.

