Bexar County employee still at work after felony drug arrest; sheriff asks she be kept away from BCSO

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County purchasing employee facing felony drug charges remains on the job, a decision that prompted Sheriff Javier Salazar to recently ask that she be kept away from doing work on behalf of his agency.

Nicole Segreto, 37, remains on bond for two felony drug possession charges, after she was taken into custody at her far West Side home earlier this month.

Segreto originally faced three felony drug charges after sheriff’s investigators said they carried out a search warrant at her home in an unrelated criminal case the first week of August and found heroin, cocaine and prescription drugs.

However, it appears prosecutors only moved forward with two of those charges.

Salazar said during a Zoom press briefing Tuesday afternoon that he has asked the county auditor to examine Segreto’s past work for BCSO, due to her dealings with the agency’s finances.

Bexar County Purchasing Agent Patricia Torres declined to comment on Segreto’s employment status last week, referring to it as a personnel matter.

Segreto is scheduled to make her next court appearance September 8.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Habitual Offender Team were at her home earlier this month to carry out a warrant in connection with a shooting last month on Misty Plain Drive.

A suspect in that case, 17-year-old Abel Segreto, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Abel Segreto (KSAT)

Deputies say Abel Segreto on June 26 shot at three teens who allegedly stole marijuana from him before they drove off.

Abel Segreto fired at the vehicle multiple times, striking the driver, 19, causing him to crash into a pickup truck parked in the driveway of a home along Misty Plain, investigators said.