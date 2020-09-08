Some area school districts began in-person learning today

SAN ANTONIO – A handful of students and teachers are back in the classroom as some area school districts have started in-person learning, with the majority having done remote learning since mid-August.

Second grader Deztiny Bullock is excited about being back at her school Margil Elementary.

“I get to see my teacher,” she said.

She’s heading back, because her mom works at the school. Deztiny says she does better in the classroom than virtual learning.

“Because I get to sit in my desk,” Deztiny said.

She is one of ten percent of students at the school -- SAISD is only allowing that amount on their campuses -- and they are prioritizing Pre-K through second grade, working parents and special education students.

Other area districts returning in person include Northside, North East and Alamo Heights ISDs.

North East ISD is allowing up to five students that will be allowed in each class during the first phase. Special needs students, as well as children of working parents, will be prioritized first, and the rest would be chosen in a lottery system done campus by campus.

Northside ISD will have some students return and the district said it will continue to monitor the situation before fully having students and staff return.

Alamo Heights had it’s Pre-K to third grade students return along with transitional year students in sixth and ninth grade.

All of these districts are requiring face coverings for all students and staff.

Deztiny said it’s something that doesn’t bother her.

“I got used to it,” she said.

You can see all area districts full return plans by clicking here.