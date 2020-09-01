Here’s when San Antonio school districts plan to offer in-person learning

SAN ANTONIO – As the surge of novel coronavirus cases in San Antonio subsides, Bexar County schools are now faced with figuring out how and when to return to campus.

In early August, Metro Health issued a directive asking schools to tie their return to in-person instruction to a school safety indicator put together by the health authority. The agency also recommended that learning should stay virtual until Labor Day. All public school districts with campuses in Bexar County followed the recommendations, with the exception of Boerne and Comal ISDs which allowed students to opt for in-person learning at the start of school.

As that holiday nears, the county’s positivity rate has dipped below 10%, allowing the school safety indicator to improve to “moderate,” which allows schools to begin bringing students back on campus.

In the “moderate” level, cohorts of six or fewer students are recommended, but building nor classroom capacity should not exceed 25%, according to Metro Health.

Officials with the Texas Education Agency have said it’s up to the school boards to decide when students should go back to in-person learning. With board approval, schools have the option of staying remote-only for up to eight weeks without funding implications, after that, a district would need a waiver from the TEA to avoid losing state funding which is tied to student attendance.

KSAT 12 News reached out to Bexar County school districts about their plans following Labor Day. The following districts provided information: