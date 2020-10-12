Bexar County voters anxious to cast ballots early

SAN ANTONIO – The wait is nearly over for voters who wish to have an early say in this year’s presidential elections.

Early voting in Texas begins Tuesday morning.

“We always vote early and we’re going to vote early this year as well,” said Americo Canales, one of several voters who told KSAT 12 News they are anxious to cast ballots.

Due to the large number of registered voters, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott signed a proclamation extending the dates for early voting.

The schedule includes voting through Oct. 30, with some weekend and late night dates.

In Bexar County, alone, there are about 125,000 newly registered voters.

Randy Rice said he has been voting for decades, usually prior to the actual election day.

“You never know what’s going to come up on that last day, you know? Something, some emergency comes up and then you’re sidelined,” he said.

Jasmin Coates began preparing for the big day weeks ago, making sure she would easily be able to get to a polling location.

“There is a lot at stake and I definitely want to be sure that I’m participating,” Coates said. “I looked up my closest precinct near work so I can go get it done ahead of election day.”

Avoiding the possibility of long lines is the main reason most people said they planned to vote early.

For more information on early voting locations, click here or call the Bexar County Elections Office at 210-335-VOTE (8683).

