Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after head-on crash killed young woman, officials say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A New Braunfels man is charged with intoxication manslaughter after crashing head-on with another vehicle, resulting in the death of a 28-year-old woman, police said.

The crash happened at 2:15 a.m., Sunday, in the 2500 block of Highway 46 South at Center Street.

New Braunfels police said a white Dodge pickup truck was traveling northbound when it veered into the southbound lanes of traffic and struck a blue Kia Optima head-on. This caused the truck to rollover on its side.

The driver of the pickup truck, Jacob Perez, 33, of New Braunfels, and his six-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries from the crash. They were both medically cleared by EMS at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the Kia, a 25-year-old man from Seguin, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for further treatment.

The passenger of the Kia, Sevannah Shay Mata, 28, of Olmos, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Her family has been notified and an autopsy has been ordered.

Upon further investigation, NBPD said Perez showed signs of intoxication at the time of the crash. Officers conducted a field sobriety test and Perez was later taken into custody.

He was also taken to a nearby hospital for a voluntary blood draw, police said. Perez was then taken to the Guadalupe County Jail where he was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

State Highway 46 South was closed for approximately four and a half hours after the crash as authorities worked to conduct a full accident reconstruction investigation.

