Photos show 20-story luxury hotel opening up near the River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-story hotel at a luxury mixed-use development on the River Walk is preparing to open in early 2021.

Thompson San Antonio, near the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, is accepting reservations for March 1 and beyond, according to a news release. It is expected to open on Jan. 27.

The “lifestyle hotel” features 162 guestrooms, including 33 suites and a penthouse suite, starting at $349 a night.

A restaurant, a rooftop bar, a pool deck, a 5,000 square-foot full-service spa, a fitness center, and 10,000 square feet of meeting space will be housed in the complex.

“We are proud to bring a fresh take on contemporary, tailored hospitality to the San Antonio market, where an elevated lifestyle experience like Thompson San Antonio will be the first of its kind,” general manager Ted Knighton said.

The Arts Residences, which has more than 50 condominium units, is situated in the complex as well.

Thompson San Antonio joins the downtown area’s platter of luxury stays like Hotel Emma, the Grand Hyatt and the St. Anthony.

