Christmas tree harvested from Texas state park taken to state Capitol for holidays

AUSTIN, Texas – Rangers with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department drove a giant Virginia Pine tree to Austin this morning for display at the state Capitol.

Mamie II (pronounced: MAY-me) is the name of the tree which was harvested from Eisenhower State Park along the northern border of Texas.

The tree is named after former First Lady Mamie Geneva Eisenhower, wife of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, TPWD officials said.

Texas State Parks have provided Christmas trees harvested from tree farms to the Texas State Capitol for more than 40 years, according to officials with the TPWD.

A photo of Mamie II was posted to the TPWD Facebook page Sunday which listed the tree’s height as “very tall” and age as “no comment.”

“Born and raised in North Texas, Mamie II knows she has big shoes to fill after her predecessor, Mamie, but this Texas girl has the perfect boots for the job,” the Facebook post quips.

Hey, Texas! Meet Mamie II. Rangers from Eisenhower State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife will be driving this Texas gal... Posted by Texas Parks and Wildlife on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Mamie II took over the Eisenhower State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook page Monday to document her journey from North Texas to Austin where she arrived around noon after stopping at Buc-cee’s in Temple for a rest.

My oh my what a beautiful sunrise over Fort Worth!! I am amazed at the beauty of my state! Posted by Eisenhower State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife on Monday, November 30, 2020

