SAPD: Man accused of robbing South Side Pizza Hut with paintbrush disguised as gun

Suspect said he ‘needed’ the money from the cash register, according to police

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Jacob Matthew Garza, 27, has been charged, according to San Antonio police. Image: Bexar County Jail (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who is accused of robbing a South Side Pizza Hut said he used a paintbrush disguised as a gun as he took money from the restaurant, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD said Jacob Matthew Garza, 27, has been charged with robbery following the incident at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

He entered the store with a baby blue hoodie closed around his face, went to the register and told two employees that he “needed” money, according to a preliminary report from SAPD.

Investigators said the man grabbed an unknown object from his waist as he demanded money.

An employee believed the suspect had a gun and opened the cash register to give him the cash. He left with an unknown amount of money, the report states.

An officer found a man matching the same description as the suspect at a gas station three blocks away from the restaurant.

The officer asked him if he had been criminally trespassing at the gas station “to avoid a potentially dangerous confrontation,” according to SAPD.

The man, later identified as Garza, was handcuffed and arrested without incident. Police said he confessed to the robbery and used a paintbrush to make it look like he had a gun.

His bond was set at $50,000.

