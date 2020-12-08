SAPD: Man accused of robbing South Side Pizza Hut with paintbrush disguised as gun

SAN ANTONIO – A man who is accused of robbing a South Side Pizza Hut said he used a paintbrush disguised as a gun as he took money from the restaurant, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD said Jacob Matthew Garza, 27, has been charged with robbery following the incident at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

He entered the store with a baby blue hoodie closed around his face, went to the register and told two employees that he “needed” money, according to a preliminary report from SAPD.

Investigators said the man grabbed an unknown object from his waist as he demanded money.

An employee believed the suspect had a gun and opened the cash register to give him the cash. He left with an unknown amount of money, the report states.

An officer found a man matching the same description as the suspect at a gas station three blocks away from the restaurant.

The officer asked him if he had been criminally trespassing at the gas station “to avoid a potentially dangerous confrontation,” according to SAPD.

The man, later identified as Garza, was handcuffed and arrested without incident. Police said he confessed to the robbery and used a paintbrush to make it look like he had a gun.

His bond was set at $50,000.

