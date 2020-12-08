Man leads officers on vehicle chase in Castle Hills, police say

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – A man is in police custody after he led officers on a short vehicle chase in Castle Hills overnight, the Castle Hills Police Department said.

The incident began around 12:15 a.m. near Blanco Road and Dresden Drive, not far from Jackson Keller Road.

According to police, officers tried to pull the vehicle over and it instead sped off. Officers gave chase until the driver eventually hit some railroad tracks and tore out the vehicle’s oil pan, police said.

Castle Hills police said they took the man into custody near West Avenue. The man’s name and age were not released.

At this time, it is unclear as to exactly why the driver sped off.