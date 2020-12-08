Man threatens convenience store employee with handgun, steals cash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person who threatened a convenience store employee with a handgun and stole cash from the register.

The incident occurred Nov. 28 around 11:40 p.m. at a Beer King in the 3700 block of Blanco Road on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the man walked into the store brandishing a handgun and threatened the employee. He stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.