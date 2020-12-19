Dealing with dizziness? Here’s what you should do

As many as 30% of people, ages 60 or older, have felt dizzy at some point in their lives and by the age of 85, that rate jumps up to 50%.

While the sensation rarely signifies a serious medical condition, it can still throw off your balance, leading to falls and injuries.

According to Consumer Reports, one of the most common causes of dizziness is Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo, or BPPV.

As we get older, the natural wear and tear on our bodies causes tiny crystals in the inner ear to become dislodged or shift out of place.

The result is generally triggered by changes in head position.

So if you feel dizzy when you wake up, take your time getting out of bed.

Other reasons someone may be feeling dizzy is because of a drop in blood pressure or dehydration.

Doctor Jacqueline Fincher, president of the American College of Physicians, says “staying hydrated is extremely important for balance, blood pressure, and general well being but many older people just don’t drink enough.”

Fincher recommends putting a half gallon of water in your refrigerator each morning and making sure it’s 90% gone by the time you go to bed.

Finally, check your vision and hearing regularly.

Correcting any problems you may be having can reduce the chances of future dizzy spells.

You should also call your doctor if a new medication or change in dose is making you feel dizzy.

Even if it’s just mildly... the best thing to do is stop what you’re doing and sit down immediately so you don’t fall.

