SAPD: 62-year-old man hit, killed by train just west of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A 62-year-old man was hit and killed by a train just west of downtown early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 4 a.m. to train tracks in the 1300 block of West Martin Street, not far from North Frio Street after receiving word of an injured person.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man dead at the scene.

SAPD said they plan to look at video from the train and as well as from Haven for Hope, which is located not far from the tracks to help determine what happened.

The name of the man killed has not been released.