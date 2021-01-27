BCSO fires deputy who was drunk on duty, records show

Several deputies were suspended and one deputy was fired in BCSO disciplinary records turned over in December.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office fired one of its law enforcement deputies after he was “legally intoxicated” while on duty, according to disciplinary records obtained Tuesday by KSAT 12 News.

On March 27, 2020, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Deputy James Davila, who appeared to be visibly intoxicated, according to the disciplinary records. The records did not specify where Davila was or his behavior at the scene.

Davila was then tested for the presence of drugs and alcohol.

The tests “reflected that while on duty in full uniform, (Davila) registered legally intoxicated.”

Davila can appeal the dismissal, according to the records.

The deputy was one of six BCSO employees who were disciplined for misconduct in December. The records were turned over after KSAT 12 News submitted an open records request.

Other deputies disciplined in December include: