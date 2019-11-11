BCSO: Human trafficking suspect taken off life support after suicide attempt

A Bexar County Jail inmate who attempted to take his own life on Nov. 2 died Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rondell Lee Peterson, 35, was in jail on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and trafficking of persons.

Two arrested in human trafficking case involving 15-year-old victim from Houston: BCSO

A deputy found Peterson hanging from his cell on Nov. 2, cut him down and alerted medical staff. The deputy also perform life-saving measures on Peterson, according to the sheriff’s office.

Peterson was placed in a medically induced coma until his family made the decision to take him off life support Sunday. Medical staff pronounced him dead at 12:11 p.m. Monday.

Deputies are investigating Peterson’s death, and Converse police were notified of his death along with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

Peterson is the second inmate who died Monday.

Another child sex crime suspect, David Alan Watts, was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. after deputies said he appeared to die of a medical episode. That case is also under investigation.