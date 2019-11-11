72-year-old inmate dies after medical episode inside Bexar County Jail

A 72-year-old male inmate died early Monday morning at the Bexar County Jail.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:24 a.m. deputies and medical staff responded after an unidentified inmate experienced an apparent medical episode within the detention center.

The BCSO said the San Antonio Fire Department was called in, however, the man was pronounced dead around 3 a.m. The BCSO said the man had been in jail since Oct. 21 on a charge of indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.

Authorities say an existing health condition may have played a factor in his death. A definitive cause of death will be determined later by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

As per standard procedure, the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Internal Affairs, and the Public Integrity Unit are conducting an investigation into the death, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The BCSO said the Converse Police Department has been notified as is standard protocol, and that next of kin notification is currently underway.