Man fires gunshots in attempt to get officer’s attention of car burglary, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man allegedly fired several gunshots into the air in an attempt to get an officer’s attention of a car burglary on the city’s South Side.

Police were called around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 1900 block of SE Military Drive, just west of South Presa Street, after an officer saw and heard a man firing gunshots into the air.

According to police, the man told the officer he saw someone breaking into some of the cars on the lot and that he scared him off just before firing the shots in attempt “to get the officer’s attention.”

Police said no one was struck by the gunfire. The officer was concerned about the shooting so he did not go after the burglar who fled along the San Antonio River, police said.

SAPD said they detained and handcuffed the car lot employee but he was released and will not be charged.

Authorities want to stress that is never a good idea to fire gunshots in an attempt to get an officer’s attention.

So far, the burglar has not been found. The investigation is ongoing.