Universal City police looking at possible drug connection to overnight shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Universal City police say they are looking into the possibility that drugs somehow were involved in the shooting of a woman early Thursday morning.

The 20-year-old told police she drove herself to the Northeast Methodist Hospital in Live Oak after being shot at a gas station in the area.

She was suffering from a gunshot wound to her thigh when she arrived there around 3:30 a.m.

Police say moments before, the same woman had placed a call to 911 for help.

They traced her cell phone signal to a tower near the intersection of Toepperwein Road and Kitty Hawk.

The intersection, which technically is located in Converse, is close to the boundaries of two other cities, Live Oak and Universal City.

Investigators were not sure in which city the shooting happened, but Universal City police are handling the case for now.

They say the woman, who spent the morning in surgery, was not able to offer much help to officers.

She told police she is from Houston and was not familiar with the area.

An investigator with Universal City police told KSAT 12 News he planned to question the woman more once she is out of surgery.

