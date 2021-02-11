East Side residents come together to end gun violence after church shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio community members are pushing a new movement called “Stop in the Name of Love” that aims to stop gun violence on the East Side.

Church leaders led the call to action through prayer, praise, and worship.

Many who spoke at the event shared messages of love, unity, and respect. The “Stop in the Name of Love” movement comes after a gunman opened fire on a church property on Feb. 7.

Jasmine Hamilton Franks, the mother of Zavion Majette, a 6-year-old boy who was an innocent bystander injured in the shooting, said her son is doing well and asked the community for their support in the movement to stop the violence.

“I’m asking you guys, the community, to come together, to love one another, to please stop the hate. It has to stop,” Hamilton Franks said.

Police efforts quickly led to the arrest of 20-year-old Ronald Robinson on Monday afternoon.

