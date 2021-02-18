Kidney dialysis company activates disaster response team to help patients during winter storm

SAN ANTONIO – The nation’s leading network of dialysis facilities has activated its disaster response team in an effort to restore service to centers impacted by the winter storm and support patients in need of life-sustaining dialysis treatment.

According to Fresenius Kidney Care, patients who require dialysis treatment every two to three days to stay alive and healthy are among the most vulnerable during a disaster.

The medical company said it is actively responding to the San Antonio region with water trucks, additional generators and other emergency supplies.

Care teams are reaching out to patients to ensure their safety and evaluate those patients in need of immediate treatment and to reschedule treatments, a news release said.

Patients needing help with arranging dialysis treatment should call Fresenius Kidney Care’s 24-hour toll-free Patient Emergency Hotline at 1-800-626-1297. The service is available for all patients, regardless of dialysis provider.

Another kidney dialysis provider, SNG Columbia Square Dialysis Center at 1711 Columbia Square in San Antonio, is open to the public, officials said.

Patients are urged to call 210-455-8836 prior to visiting the clinic.

