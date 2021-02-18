List: Here’s some San Antonio restaurants that are open Thursday to feed people still without power or water

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of San Antonio residents still do not have electricity or running water on Thursday, meaning they have had to scramble for food and other supplies.

And with H-E-B limiting hours at San Antonio-area stores, people are waiting in long lines — in frigid temperatures — to find food to get them through the harsh wintry weather. Even when they get in the grocery stores, they’re dealt with limited selections.

To help the community members who remain without power, food or water, several restaurants will open their doors on Thursday.

KSAT’s David Elder has asked locals to list any open restaurants on his posts on Instagram and Facebook:

If you know of a restaurant that is open on Thursday, please add it to the list on Instagram or Facebook, or you can leave a comment at the end of this article.

As a reminder, people should only drive to a restaurant or grocery store when it is safe to do so.

The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers that there is still ice on the roads and highways, and to use extreme caution.

