SAPD investigating shooting that sent man to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 50s was shot late Sunday night.

Officers were called just before 10 p.m. to a home in the 7600 block of Stagecoach Lane, not far from Highway 90 and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the man was shot at another location and went to his brother’s house to call for help.

Police said no suspect information however was given.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition where he is expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both answered the call.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.