$250-million master-planned community breaks ground on South Side of San Antonio

Thad Rutherford, president of SouthStar Communities – the developer working on the Vida development.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

A $250 million master-planned community just north of Texas A&M University-San Antonio’s South Side campus has broken ground.

Thad Rutherford, president of New Braunfels-based SouthStar Communities, received approval from the San Antonio City Council in November 2019 to acquire a 600-acre parcel off Interstate 410 and South Zarzamora Street for $30 million and create the development, called Vida.

The development team is first focusing on housing geared toward A&M students and faculty, beginning with 250 units across single-family homes and duplexes, plus multiple multifamily projects to be announced this summer and 20 acres of commercial property, according to SouthStar. Work will start near Loop 410 and gradually move toward the university.

Read more on this story at the San Antonio Business Journal.

Ad

Also on KSAT: