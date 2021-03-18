City of SA helping residents, including those experiencing homelessness, get access to stimulus checks

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is working to help residents, including those experiencing homelessness, get access to third federal stimulus payments.

City officials said residents, including those experiencing homelessness, who do not normally file income tax returns and do not have bank accounts or a fixed address, may still be able to access direct stimulus payments available through the recently signed American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

“The city of San Antonio, as the level of government closest to our residents, is committed to helping San Antonians navigate and connect with resources to improve their quality of life,” City Manager Erik Walsh said in a released statement. “This is a great example of city programs working together to support the most vulnerable in our community, especially those experiencing homelessness.”

The City of San Antonio’s Department of Human Services and the San Antonio VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Coalition are partnering to ensure that the payments, up to $1,400 per individual, are available to the most vulnerable residents, according to the city’s release.

“The VITA program assists residents with completing and filing their federal income tax returns,” the release said. “The IRS has provided guidance to VITA providers to help residents access stimulus payments, which are issued based on prior year tax filing information.”

To assist unsheltered clients file their taxes and receive their stimulus check, city officials said Human Services will have VITA staff on site at the DHS Homeless Resource Hub at San Fernando Gym, located at 319 W. Travis St., from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays until at least April 15.

DHS VITA will also work with homeless providers across the community to ensure individuals and families experiencing homelessness are aware of this opportunity.

“The goal of the Department of Human Services is to connect human services programs with the people who most need them in our community,” Human Services Director Melody Woosley said in a released statement. “Linking the long-established VITA program with our homeless outreach services boosts the reach of both programs to benefit those experiencing homelessness with direct cash assistance from the federal government, helping those residents meet basic needs with the goal of improving their housing stability.”

City officials said residents with bank accounts will receive the stimulus payment as a direct deposit to their account, and those without bank account information can receive the payment as a prepaid debit card.

DHS Financial Empowerment Center will be available to assist residents who would like to open bank accounts or need assistance managing their debit card, city officials said.

