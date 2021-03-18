SAPD: City vehicle runs over man covered in debris, clothing at SE Side intersection

San Antonio police investigate a fatality on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the intersection of Goliad Road and Southeast Military Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was run over by a city vehicle on the Southeast Side Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officer Chris Ramos, a spokesperson for SAPD, said the man was hit just before 10 a.m. near a drainage ditch at the intersection of Southeast Military Drive and Goliad Road.

The city employee was at the location to check a gauge and clear the water drainage area.

As the employee began to drive off, he accidentally ran over the man, who was covered in debris and clothing, Ramos said.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver is shaken up but is cooperating with investigators,” he said. “It appears just to be a tragic accident.”

No charges are expected to be filed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

