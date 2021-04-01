April is the best time to buy these products

If you’re tackling spring yard chores or dreaming of a juicy burger on a new grill, you’re in luck! April can be the best time to buy, according to Consumer Reports.

Discounts on particular products tend to run in cycles, so if you know when to buy, you can save serious money. Consumer Reports tracks prices on certain things all year and found April is the best time to buy some recommended products.

“April is the first time of the year that you’ll start to see sales on grills and a large reason for that is because retailers have this back stock of older models that they need to get rid of to make room for the newer ones, so they discount them,” said Samantha Gordon, shopping editor for Consumer Reports.

Here are some of the specific deals they found on grills, lawn gear and vacuum cleaners.

Dyna Glo barrel-style charcoal grill, DGN576DNC-D, is $223 at Walmart and Wayfair.

Ego battery-powered lawn mower, LM2102SP, is $500 at Lowe’s.

Ego battery-powered handheld leaf blower, LB5302, is $160 at Amazon and Lowe’s.

Snapper battery-powered string trimmer, 1687875, is $241 on Amazon and at Home Depot.

Shark Rotator bagless upright vacuum, NV501, is $250 on Amazon.

Those prices may not all last through the entire month of April.

April can also be a good month to find discounts on replacement windows and bicycle helmets.

Ad

More on KSAT: