SAN ANTONIO – Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine are now available at Gonzaba Medical Group for people 18 years of age and older.

According to a news release, the vaccine will be administered between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Tuesday, April 20, to Friday, April 23 at the Gonzaba Event Center at 933 Pleasanton Road.

Appointments are required to get the vaccine. Please call 210-905-4276 to schedule an appointment. Phone lines are open until 8 p.m.

