Driver indicted for intoxication manslaughter accused of running over, killing sleeping homeless man

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been formally charged with intoxication manslaughter months after he ran over a man who was sleeping under a bridge, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Christian Alexis Cazares, 24, was indicted by a grand jury in the death of Michael William King, 64, who was killed on Nov. 13 on the access road of Loop 410 near Vance Jackson Road, the DA’s office said Friday.

According to San Antonio police, Cazares was driving a 2005 Ford Escort in the eastbound lanes of the access road at a high rate of speed when he jumped a curb and drove into a turnaround lane where King was sleeping.

He crashed into a concrete wall and ran over King, dragging him for a few feet, according to a preliminary report.

Police said Cazares spun out in a turnaround just as an officer happened to be driving by.

He left his car and walked to a restaurant parking lot nearby to meet a friend, police said. That friend eventually told officers where Cazares was located.

SAPD said Cazares, who was found to be drunk, was then arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

King was pronounced dead at the scene.