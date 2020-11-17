Man killed by suspected drunk driver identified by Bexar County medical examiner

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle as he was sleeping under a Loop 410 bridge has been identified by authorities.

Michael William King, 64, died of multiple traumatic injuries after he was hit before midnight Thursday on the access road of Loop 410 near Vance Jackson Road, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The San Antonio Police Department said King, who was homeless, was sleeping on the curb of a turnaround lane under the bridge.

Just before the crash, Christian Alexis Cazares, 24, was driving a 2005 Ford Escort at a high rate of speed in the eastbound lanes of the access road when he attempted to make a left turn, jumped a curb and drove into the turnaround lane where the man was sleeping, police said.

The driver crashed into a concrete wall and ran over King, dragging him for a few feet, according to a preliminary report.

Police said Cazares left his car and walked to a restaurant parking lot nearby to meet a friend. That friend eventually told officers where Cazares was located.

SAPD said Cazares, who was found to be drunk, was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

King, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.