Brothers indicted in shooting of Balcones Heights Police Officer

SAN ANTONIO – Two brothers who led Bexar County deputies on a manhunt that crossed into Mexico were indicted earlier this week in connection with the shooting of a Balcones Heights police officer, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

A grand jury agreed to charge Sijifredo and Wilfredo Montemayor with attempted capital murder of a police officer. If convicted, the brothers face up to life in prison.

On Feb. 3, 2021, the brothers were allegedly burglarizing vehicles at the Sol Apartments in the 6900 block of Interstate 10.

Balcones Heights police officers Joey Sepulveda and Edgar Ortiz were called to the scene to investigate when they found the brothers in a pickup truck.

Wilfredo Monteymayor is accused of shooting Sepulveda in the neck, while Sijifredo Montemayor drove the getaway car.

Sijifredo Montemayor, who was captured in Mexico shortly after the shooting, crossed the border to seek medical care for a gunshot wound he sustained when Ortiz returned fire on the brothers.

Wilfredo Montemayor was arrested days later as he was walking down an access road on Loop 410.

Sepulveda, who survived the shooting, continues to recover from his injuries.