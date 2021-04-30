Grand jury charges rapper with murder in shooting at La Cantera apartment complex

Sasha Skare was booked Saturday and is being held in the Bexar County Jail. She’s now facing a murder charge in the death of 34-year-old Martell Derouen.

SAN ANTONIO – Aspiring rapper Sasha Skare was indicted earlier this week on a murder charge, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Skare was charged in connection with the shooting death of Martell Derouen, a rapper known as Kardone who was found dead after police made a welfare check at his apartment inside The Towers in the 16700 block of La Cantera Parkway in January.

Police were sent to that address after a woman told officers she hadn’t heard from Derouen in several days.

According to her arrest affidavit, Skare was in a relationship with Derouen at the time of his death.

Officials believe the two got into an argument, which led to Skare allegedly shooting Derouen through the front door of his apartment on Jan. 22.

If convicted, Skare faces up to life in prison.

Skare is also facing an aggravated robbery charge in connection with a deadly shooting in November 2019.

Austin police believe Skare and her then-boyfriend, Andrew Bass, set up a meeting to rob a drug dealer. The robbery resulted in an exchange of gunfire that killed Bass and wounded the other man, according to KXAN.