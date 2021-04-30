Join KSAT.com for live election results and analysis with anchors, guests Saturday at 7 p.m.

KSAT journalists are working around the clock to give you the latest and best coverage for the May 1 election.

KSAT anchor Steve Spriester will host a must-watch election results livestream as polls close and results begin trickling in at 7 p.m. Saturday.

You can watch in the video player above, on the KSAT-TV page, on KSAT’s Facebook page, on our mobile newsreader app or on our free streaming app that works with most smart devices like Roku.

The livestream will feature KSAT anchors, reporters in the field, guests from all walks of life — including some candidates on the ballot — and up-to-the-minute results and analysis.

Three panelists will join the discussion, including Greg Jefferson, business editor for the San Antonio Express-News; Molly Cox, former CEO for SA2020 and now the owner of her own consulting business; and Demonte Alexander, director of external affairs for Bexar Facts.

Additionally, confirmed guests include: