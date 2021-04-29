Proposition B in San Antonio is the most contentious issue facing voters in May 1 election

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Find news, resources and results from the May 1 election on our Vote 2021 page. At 7 p.m., Saturday, May 1, find all the latest results and livestreamed analysis on KSAT.com.

As the nation reckons with police reform and accountability, Proposition B in San Antonio has been thrust into the spotlight and become the most contentious item in this year’s city election.

Voters will decide on May 1 whether to repeal the right for the San Antonio Police Officer’s Association (SAPOA) to collectively bargain with the City of San Antonio for their labor contract.

The police union has had the right to collective bargaining with the city since 1974 when San Antonio voters adopted the law, also known as Chapter 174 of the Texas Local Government Code.

The law requires that both sides meet at the negotiating table to discuss things such as police officer salaries, benefits and health care. It also provides SAPOA the right to negotiate hirings, firings, promotions and discipline.

Disciplinary action, accountability and police union protection for officers accused or fired for misconduct were the driving factors for a grassroots group called Fix SAPD to get the measure on the ballot. The group collected 20,000 signatures from registered voters in an effort to reform the police department and repeal Chapter 174 in San Antonio.

There have been several mixed messages about the proposition leading up to Election Day.

If passed, SAPOA would not dissolve or lose its ability or pathways to negotiate a new labor contract. The city and police union would likely move to another form of collective bargaining called meet-and-confer.

