American Red Cross distributing supplies to Hondo residents affected by severe storms on Sunday

HONDO, Texas – American Red Cross teams are in Hondo on Sunday, surveying storm damage and distributing clean-up kits to affected residents, officials say.

If your home was significantly damaged in this week’s severe weather, you and your family can receive help by calling 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or visiting redcross.org.

Additionally, teams will be distributing clean-up kits, including tarps and bottled water at noon on Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Hondo, located at 2400 Avenue P, to persons affected by recent severe weather.

