Heavy rainfall, high winds and large hail devastate Hondo mobile home community

HONDO, Texas – A senior citizen’s mobile home community is devastated and heartbroken after their homes were destroyed by severe storms hitting the area Wednesday night.

Sandy Parker, a five-year Lone Star Corral resident, said it was one of the most terrifying experiences she had ever gone through.

“I just don’t know what I’m feeling right now. Sad because I’ve lost everything -- my car is gone, my home is gone, my shed’s alright. It’s got broken windows, but it’s ok. I’m safe and that’s the main thing. God is good,” said Parker.

Parker said she hunkered down inside her mobile home in fear for her life until the storm passed. She said the large hail and strong winds destroyed her home and her car.

“It’s the scariest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I was in my rig in the kitchen praying like heck because it was so scary when the first one came through,” said Parker.

Lance Reynolds, a marine corp veteran, said it’s been mentally and physically exhausting. The almost 70-year-old and his wife said they don’t know how to even begin to recover and start over.

“Within, what is it, four months, we’ve had two major disasters right here and we’ve dealt with both of them. We came through those and we’ll come through this one. Lord willing, I’ve got to include our Lord because we need his help,” said Reynolds.

In the worse of times is when humanity is seen at its best. Neighbors of the Lone Star Corral community said they are here for one another and have been helping each other patch up, clean up and lift each other’s spirits.