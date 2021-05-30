21-year-old man killed in shooting at East Side apartment complex identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner

SAPD responds to shooting at Alsbury Farms Apartment Homes at 231 Noblewood Dr. on May 25.

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man who was killed during a shooting on the East Side last week has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Willie Jamesross Henderson died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death is homicide.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Alsbury Farms Apartment Homes in the 200 block of Noblewood Drive. Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially said that there is no information about the suspects involved. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. However, officers are reviewing area security footage of the incident as the investigation continues.

Additionally, police also said another man was hit by gunfire during the shooting, but he left the scene on foot. Investigators are unsure what role he played in the incident.

