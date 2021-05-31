Despite scattered showers, visitors still packing the Comal River ahead of Memorial Day

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – “A little rain is never gonna stop anyone from floating the river,” said Cassandra Reyes, a proud Texan whose tradition of coming to the river on Memorial Day weekend was not about to get ruined by some passer-by rain clouds.

The New Braunfels Police department announced on Saturday that the Comal River would be temporarily closed after heavy rains caused an increased flow of water and poor water clarity with debris along the river bank.

On Sunday, however, the police department lifted the closure of the river and say the riverbank and tube chute dam had been cleared of debris washed in by the storm by city staff members.

Despite the murky waters and muddy conditions along the river, tubers enjoyed their weekend.

Tarren Bells, who recently moved to San Antonio from Amarillo said the rain added to the fun.

“It was a lot of fun you know, seeing it all come down and just being at peace, a lot of boys were shivering out there but we all made it through. It was good,” Bells said.

Comal River Operations Manager Amy Niles said the river will remain open as long as the weather remained clear.

River access park hours are from 6 a.m. to midnight. Niles reminds the public that the disposable food and beverage container ban is in effect.

For a full list of rules and regulations and other important information when visiting the Comal River, visit www.nbtexas.org.

