Army Corps of Engineers will lease Canyon Lake Park to Comal County recreation organization

CANYON LAKE, Texas – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced on Tuesday that it would be leasing Canyon Lake Park to the Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County.

Javier Pérez Ortiz, the lake manager, said WORD would be releasing additional information on their website and social media.

“We believe WORD will be an excellent steward of Canyon Lake Park and will be able to offer an exceptional recreational experience to our residents and visitors,” Ortiz said.

Mike Dussere, general manager of WORD, said that the information regarding the park will be available to the public in the coming days.

“We know there will be many questions and we will be issuing much more information to the public soon,” Dussere said. “Thank you for your patience as we finalize this transition and prepare for the Park to open.”

You can keep up with the latest information from Canyon Lake on WORD’s Facebook page and on their website.

