Catalytic converters missing after SAISD transportation depot burglarized

The SAISD transportation depot was burglarized, according to district officials.

San Antonio ISD police are investigating a burglary at the district’s transportation depot, officials confirmed Tuesday morning.

The burglary occurred Monday night, officials said. Officials found catalytic converters missing from roughly 20 cars in the district’s facilities and maintenance fleet.

“This is extremely upsetting even under normal circumstances, but after such an unusual year for school districts, this is especially egregious,” district officials said in a statement. “Our police officers are investigating this theft, which has affected our Facilities Services Department.”

Catalytic converters are part of a car’s exhaust system and helps cut down on harmful emissions.

The district’s school buses were unaffected by the burglary.

The case remains under investigation.

