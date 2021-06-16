SAPD officer fired after DWI arrest, expletive-filled tirade, records show

Officer Rafael Hernandez III was arrested on a DWI charge on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who was arrested for driving while intoxicated while off duty last year has been fired, according to records obtained by KSAT 12 News.

Rafael Hernandez III, was indefinitely suspended on April 1, according to the suspension documents. Hernandez is appealing to a third-party arbitrator in an effort to be reinstated.

On Oct. 22, 2020, Hernandez was pulled over in the 400 block of Northwest Loop 410 after an officer observed him swerving and speeding at 100 miles per hour. It was later determined Hernandez’s blood alcohol content was 0.226, nearly triple the legal limit, according to the suspension record.

During the arrest, Hernandez was allegedly argumentative, officials wrote. Because of that, a supervisor assigned a second officer to take Hernandez to jail while following the arresting officer, according to the records.

During a phone call that was made during the arrest, Hernandez was recorded amid an expletive-filled tirade toward the arresting officer.

According to the records, Hernandez told the arresting officer, “get the f--- out of here, f---ing rookie.”

Hernandez also said he would not have to go to court on the charge.

“He didn’t have a radar on me, how in the f--- does he know I wasn’t going the f---ing speed limit, f--- him, this is f---ed up,” Hernandez said, according to the suspension documents.

In his appeal, Hernandez denied the allegations.

