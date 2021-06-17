Off-duty San Antonio police officer arrested on DWI charge, SAPD says

SAPD Sgt. Shane Nagy has been charged with driving while intoxicated, police say. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who has been with the force for 25 years has been arrested for drunken driving, according to the department.

Sgt. Shane Nagy, 48, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Thursday and charged with driving while intoxicated, booking records with the Bexar County Jail Show. His bond is set at $1,500.

He was off-duty when he was arrested in the 17700 block of US 281 N., police said.

Nagy is assigned to east patrol and has been with SAPD for 25 years.

SAPD said he will be placed on suspension without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

