KSAT Kids: High school engineering team wins national awards; San Antonio Public Library offers activities for kids; and a saltwater experiment

Hello parents, teachers and students! Are you enjoying your Summer? Does it feel good to be off from school?

It’s been a wild start to the break, weather-wise, as here in San Antonio we’ve dealt with both constant rain followed by high temperatures (it’s still only June?!). But that hasn’t stopped our young ones from wanting to play and be outdoors, has it? Well, to that end, KSAT Kids this week is offering a few ideas to help keep kids entertained either when it rains, or when it’s hot outside.

The next time your child is stuck indoors, just remember that the San Antonio Public Library is currently offering both take-home crafts and a summer reading program. “Summer With SAPL” is taking place during regular operating hours through Aug. 31 and has a full-list of activities for kids, teens and adults. We’ve got a break down of the all their activities.

Or, are you perhaps looking for a way to beat the Texas heat? Well, KSAT recently found five San Antonio parks with free splash pads that can certainly entertain the kids. We spoke to San Antonio District 4 councilwoman, Dr. Adriana Rocha-Garcia, who grew up not too far from where one of the splash pads, Pearsall Park, is now.

“We have splash pads, we also have the city’s largest playground, so the kids get to have a lot of fun. But if your kids are a little bit older, we have skate parks and if you have four-legged friends we have a dog park too,” Dr. Rocha-Garcia said. The splash pads are open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In this week’s KSAT Kids spotlight, we highlight a four-person engineering team from Canyon Lake High School who recently won three national awards. They were part of a challenge that had them re-engineer a Power Wheels Jeep into an autonomous vehicle. Well done!

And in this week’s Kaiti’s Science Lab, Meteorologist Kaiti Blake shows just how easy it is to test the density of saltwater against other types of liquids. Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Have a great weekend everyone!

Ben Spicer

Do you have an idea for a lesson or feedback? Email me at Bspicer@ksat.com with new content, lessons, story ideas or tips!

Here’s what can be found on KSAT Kids for Friday, June 18:

School Spotlight

Comal ISD engineering team wins awards in national competition

Four students at Canyon Lake High School recently won three awards in a national competition that challenged them to re-engineer a Power Wheels Jeep, according to a press release from Comal ISD.

Canyon Lake High School seniors pictured from left, James Lalonde and Pierce Heller, were part of the engineering team which won three awards for its autonomous vehicle in a national competition. Other members not pictured include Angilina Abolos and Dalton Stanley. (Photo Courtesy: Comal ISD)

Do you know of a student, classroom or school that is doing amazing work and deserves to be featured in KSAT Kids? Nominate someone by emailing ksatkids@ksat.com.

Kid Activities

KSAT Kids Home Science: Salt water density

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Five San Antonio parks with free splash pads

This summer is heating up and that means the kids and fur-babies could use some refreshing fun. Pearsall Park is located on the southwest side of San Antonio and it’s one of five area parks that have splash pads.

Free fun: cool off with splash pads at these city parks | SA Live | KSAT 12

San Antonio Public Library offering activities for kids with take home crafts, summer reading program

The library said they will be providing take-and-make crafts for all children, teens, and adults. Additionally, a summer activity sheet will also be available at the locations.

