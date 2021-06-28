Suspect charged with aggravated assault after stabbing sends woman to hospital

Megan Sommerville, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to SAPD. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after San Antonio police say she stabbed another woman during a disturbance Sunday night.

Megan Sommerville, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident at 9:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Morningview Drive on the East Side, records show.

According to SAPD, Sommerville told officers that she stabbed a 20-year-old woman in self-defense.

She heard an argument outside, walked out of the house and was struck with a charging cord by the 20-year-old, according to SAPD.

Sommerville went back in the home to get a kitchen knife, then confronted the woman and began striking her with it, investigators said.

Police found the 20-year-old with multiple lacerations and curled up in a grassy area. She was transported to a hospital and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Sommerville was detained at the scene, according to SAPD. Her bond is set at $50,000.

SAPD said the incident remains under investigation.

