SAPD: Rollover crash at Northwest Side intersection believed to be caused by distracted driving

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say distracted driving may have been the cause of a rollover on the Northwest Side overnight.

SAPD, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash around 2 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ingram and Callaghan roads.

Two men were traveling in an SUV when, for some reason, the SUV struck a utility pole and rolled over.

They were both treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

Police said that they believe the accident was caused by distracted driving and alcohol was not a factor.

