Woman fatally struck while walking on street in Leon Valley, police say

A woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle around 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the 7200 block of Sulky Lane, near the intersection of Evers and Huebner Roads.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was walking on a street in Leon Valley was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, according to police.

A Leon Valley Police Department sergeant said the incident happened around 11 p.m. in the 7200 block of Sulky Lane, near the intersection of Evers and Huebner Roads.

Police said the woman, believed to be in her 40s, was walking when she was hit by a blue sedan.

The driver stopped to render aid, officers said, but paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

LVPD is investigating the incident, and at this time it is unclear what charges, if any, the driver may be facing.

The woman has not been identified.

