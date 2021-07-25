Boerne High School announces death of young teacher

BOERNE – A teacher at Boerne High School passed away at the age of 28, school officials announced Saturday.

Life skills teacher Crysta Richardson, of BHS, also taught at several Boerne ISD campuses, and “her loss is felt at each one,” according to BHS.

Details surrounding Richardson’s passing are limited. But, BHS issued a statement on social media and the school’s website. You can read the full statement from the high school below:

“We are deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of Crysta Richardson, Boerne High School Life Skills Teacher. She was just 28 years old. Our heart goes out to the family, as well as to our students and faculty members who are grieving. Crysta taught at several Boerne ISD campuses, and her loss is felt at each one. Mrs. Richardson was a special person and a cherished family member of BHS. Her kindness and spirit will forever be a fixture of BHS. We will miss her dearly and will never forget the impact she made on staff and students. Thank you for keeping the Richardson family, as well as the entire BHS community in your thoughts.”

Ad

We are deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of Crysta Richardson, Boerne High School Life Skills Teacher. She was just... Posted by Boerne High School on Saturday, July 24, 2021

Boerne ISD took to social media as well, offering condolences to family and students of Richardson’s.

“Boerne ISD offers our deepest condolences to the family of Mrs. Crysta Richardson. Our hearts go out to the entire Boerne High School family as well during this difficult time. We are here for you.”

Boerne ISD offers our deepest condolences to the family of Mrs. Crysta Richardson. Our hearts go out to the entire Boerne High School family as well during this difficult time. We are here for you. Posted by Boerne ISD on Saturday, July 24, 2021

Many people have shared their memories of Richardson and offered condolences in the comments section of the school district’s post.

Amy Seidel said Richardson was, “as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Her joyful spirit was a blessing to us and to her students.”

Another commenter, Stacy Lange, said, “She was one of the most amazing people I have ever met. Teaching and motherhood was truly her calling in life.”

Ad

Further details have not been released at this time.