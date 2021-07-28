McCormick recalls several seasoning products due to possible salmonella contamination

This Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020 photo shows the logo for McCormick & Co. (AP Photo/Donald King)

Several seasoning products are being voluntarily recalled by McCormick & Company, Inc. due to possible salmonella contamination.

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning are all affected by the recall.

People affected by salmonella may develop symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

Salmonella can also cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

The FDA listed the following four products as part of the recall:

Ad

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle - UPC NUMBER: 052100049731. MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629. AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle - UPC NUMBER: 052100038254. MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463. AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle. UPC NUMBER: 52100325743. MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574. AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle. UPC NUMBER: 066200021047. MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520. AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

Texas is listed as one of the dates the affected products were shipped to. Shipping of the recalled products, according to the FDA, occurred during June and July 2021.

The potential risk of salmonella was brought to McCormick’s attention by the FDA during routine testing.

“McCormick has alerted customers and grocery outlets to remove the product with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers immediately, and to destroy this product in a manner that would prevent any further consumption,” FDA officials said on the website.

For a refund or replacement product, call McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Related: